Citigroup Inc. Has $66.19 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $66,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.36 and a 200 day moving average of $267.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

