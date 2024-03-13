Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $79,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

