Citigroup Inc. Sells 307,957 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.50% of Huntington Bancshares worth $75,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

