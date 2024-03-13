Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,178 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,178 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $58,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $531.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $537.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.