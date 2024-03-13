CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 886.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,704 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 154,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

