Comerica Bank Makes New $15.35 Million Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,350,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of F5 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

