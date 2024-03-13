Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

