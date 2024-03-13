Comerica Bank Purchases 65,297 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1,915.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of RBC Bearings worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $127,316,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

