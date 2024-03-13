Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 177,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

