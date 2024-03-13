Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 591,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

