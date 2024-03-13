Comerica Bank Sells 1,128,187 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

