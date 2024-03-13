CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

CONMED Stock Up 0.1 %

CNMD stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

