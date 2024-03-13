Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

