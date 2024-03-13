Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $23.72 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $23.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $104.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2024 earnings at $108.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSU. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,777.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3,663.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,221.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm has a market cap of C$80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,263.11 and a twelve month high of C$3,856.00.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

