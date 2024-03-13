Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

COO stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,280 shares of company stock worth $29,219,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

