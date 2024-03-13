Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

