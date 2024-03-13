CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 1,645 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,443,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,475,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.