CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 2,709 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,899 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.39. 5,020,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,286. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

