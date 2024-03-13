CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 777 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,410. The company has a market cap of $401.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.45 and a 1 year high of $520.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.46 and a 200 day moving average of $464.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

