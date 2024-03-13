CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 412,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

