CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 1,358,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,360. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.