CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $214,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

KMB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 609,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,291. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

