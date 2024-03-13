CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $235,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,585.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,350,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,177,309. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $293.24 and a one year high of $448.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

