CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $826,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,927. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.