CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

