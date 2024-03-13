CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 97.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

