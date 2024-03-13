CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 889,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.