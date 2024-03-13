Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

