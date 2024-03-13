Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

