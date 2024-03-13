Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 556,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

