CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
CPPCY stock remained flat at $16.92 on Wednesday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.
About CP ALL Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CP ALL Public
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.