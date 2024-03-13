CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

CPPCY stock remained flat at $16.92 on Wednesday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

