Critical Review: Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) and Its Rivals

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fidelis Insurance to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Fidelis Insurance Competitors 4.05% -12.96% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion $2.13 billion 0.98 Fidelis Insurance Competitors $17.13 billion $3.17 billion 78.35

Analyst Recommendations

Fidelis Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelis Insurance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fidelis Insurance Competitors 638 3130 2888 205 2.39

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance rivals beat Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

