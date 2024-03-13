Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Cryoport Stock Down 0.5 %
Cryoport stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.