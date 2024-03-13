Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

