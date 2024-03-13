Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CFO Sells $1,904,470.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 85,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

