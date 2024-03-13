Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of CYTK opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

