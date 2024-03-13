Dagco Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dagco Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

