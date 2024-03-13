Dagco Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dagco Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. 5,861,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,045,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

