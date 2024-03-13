Dagco Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dagco Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 342,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 139,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

