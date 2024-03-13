Dagco Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dagco Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 342.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,301. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

