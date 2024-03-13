Dagco Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

