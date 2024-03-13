Dagco Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dagco Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.54. 81,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $84.12 and a twelve month high of $136.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.