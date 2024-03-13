Dagco Inc. Sells 81,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dagco Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,830 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,238. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

