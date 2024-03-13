Dagco Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dagco Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,691 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $474,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 235,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

