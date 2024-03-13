Dagco Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dagco Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.5% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,537. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

