Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,936,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $13,877,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $255.43. 486,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

