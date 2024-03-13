DeepOnion Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00125977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00018629 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.