Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2,187.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

