Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

DM opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,623 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

