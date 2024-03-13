Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,726 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $136,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,126 shares of company stock worth $37,566,033. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

