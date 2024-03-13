Deutsche Bank AG Sells 103,664 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $183,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

